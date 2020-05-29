Horrific child neglect cases spark full-scale investigation

Three children who were found to have been subjected to horrific neglect this week have been the catalyst for an investigation into how the abuse was allowed.

AN independent investigation will be held into the alleged neglect of three children this week in Brisbane.

ALP MP Di Farmer said she had asked for an investigation to be carried out by the Queensland Child and Family Commission following the death of a 4-year-old girl at Cannon Hill and the alleged neglect of two youths, 17 and 19 years at Stafford.

The two Stafford boys were found in horrific conditions.

"I have been in contact with the Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath today to ask that this independent investigation start as quickly as possible," Ms Farmer said.

"There is absolutely no excuse for the neglect of children in our community.

"I know the community wants answers about these two horrific events and so do I.

"We all need to know how these terrible incidents have happened.

"That's why I have asked the Attorney-General to ask the Commission for a comprehensive investigation.

"This won't be Caesar judging Caesar - the Commission led by Cheryl Vardon is completely at arms-length and independent of the Government."

Willow Dunn was found dead in her cot.

Ms Farmer noted there were increased penalties for the abuse of children, including reckless indifference to human life.

"This charge is part of the Palaszczuk Government's expanded definition of murder and forces courts to consider defencelessness and the vulnerability of victims when sentencing," she said.

"There's no place for the abuse of children, and the penalties the courts can impose reflect that.

"I also want to thank our Child Safety Officers for the great work they do in our community.

"There are some 30,000 children involved with the department which receives one call every four minutes.

"I expect Queensland's Child and Family Commission will make recommendations on how the system can be improved and they will receive the Government's full consideration."

