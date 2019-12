This cute canine nearly did so when it came within a whisker of breaking into a suburban courthouse.

This cute canine nearly did so when it came within a whisker of breaking into a suburban courthouse.

A baby fox nearly outfoxed the law when it was busted trying to break into the Elizabeth Magistrates Court.

The cunning critter was snapped standing on its hind legs and peering in through the glass front doors on Thursday morning, as if it was trying to break in.

But finding it was no cat burglar, after a few minutes the little cutie became a fox on the run and headed for the allure of Elizabeth Shopping Centre.

The baby fox eyes up the Elizabeth Court house. Picture: AAP/Mark Brake

The baby fox tries in vain to get inside the building. Picture: AAP/Mark Brake

Giving up, the baby fox becomes a fox on the run. Picture AAP/Mark Brake

The baby fox sprints towards Elizabeth Shopping Centre. Picture: AAP/Mark Brake

The fox takes stock of its situation and flees. Picture: AAP/Mark Brake

The fox was outside the law. Picture: AAP/Mark Brake