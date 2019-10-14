Menu
Login
Peter Gammell (right) with Kerry Stokes. Mr Gammell’s Octet has signed a partnership with Bank of Queensland. Pic: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Peter Gammell (right) with Kerry Stokes. Mr Gammell’s Octet has signed a partnership with Bank of Queensland. Pic: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Business

No 'binding' deal to sell mags: Seven West

14th Oct 2019 1:48 PM

SEVEN West Media has responded to reports it is in talks to sell its magazine publishing arm to Bauer Media, saying "no binding agreement has been concluded".

"Any agreement, if were to be concluded, would be subject to regulatory approval and obtaining other consents," Seven West Media said in a statement on Monday to the ASX.

Mumbrella and The Australian last week reported that Seven West was in talks to sell Pacific Magazines to Bauer in a deal that would combine two of Australia's biggest magazine publishers.

Pacific Magazines' publications include Marie Claire, Better Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Men's Health and New Idea, while Bauer publishes Woman's Day, Elle Australia and Empire, among other titles.

Seven West shares were up 5.5 per cent to 38.5 cents at 1316 AEDT.

More Stories

bauer business seven west

Top Stories

    Enjoy a picnic and a movie under the stars

    Enjoy a picnic and a movie under the stars

    Whats On LISMORE families encouraged to come out and enjoy a movie and a picnic under the stars.

    Gardening

    Gardening

    Gardening Check out this week's beautiful garden

    They say exercise is good for you

    They say exercise is good for you

    Opinion Dr Airdre Grant discusses trying to find an exercise program

    How much rain will Lismore actually get?

    How much rain will Lismore actually get?

    Weather How much rain will we actually get?