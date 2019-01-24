Nine things cyclists wish drivers knew

LOVE - we don't hate you. Really. We are like you, simply trying to get to work, school, uni, the shops, playing sport. Seeing our friends and aiming to get there and back in piece.

GUTTERS - Sometimes we don't ride closer to the gutter as we can see the crap that's there; rubbish, glass, metal, roadkill, fast food containers, dog poo, filth. Trust me, if you were on two wheels you wouldn't want to ride through it either.

RESPECT - All responsible cyclists respect motorists.

Heck, most of us also have a licence. We know and follow the road rules too. Before you curse us, think about how many drivers you see ploughing through stop signs, texting and cutting off other motorists?

FUN - Cycling is so much more fun than you think. The wind in your hair via your helmet and all that. OK getting up Cynthia Wilson Drive is hell, but cruising down Ballina Rd is great, 99.9 per cent of cycling is the best fun.

THE LAW - Did you know drivers must ensure there is at least a one metre (1m) distance when passing a bicycle rider and at least 1.5 metres on higher speed roads?

If a driver cannot safely pass a cyclist, the driver is to slow down and wait for the next safe opportunity to do so. Thank you.

DOUBLE UP - Yes, the law allows cyclists may ride two abreast, but no more than 1.5 metres apart on roadways.

KIDS - On July 23, 2018, the NSW Government allowed children under 16 years to ride on a footpath. This number has increased from the previous age of 12 years and under.

LOCAL ECONOMY - Cyclists save money which we spend at local businesses.

If I cycle most places I save $80 a week I'd normally spend on petrol. More money for to spend at local businesses.

FIT - Cycling to work keeps me fit.

It's a nice way to start the day and a great way to des-stress before you get home.