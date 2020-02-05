Nimbin’s water restrictions lowered to Level 2

CHANGES: Level 2 water restrictions are now in place for Nimbin.

RECENT rainfall has seen water restrictions in Nimbin lowered to Level 2.

Lismore City Council’s infrastructure services director Peter Jeuken said recent rain and water savings by the community has seen the DE Williams Dam return to full capacity.

“I’m sure this will be welcomed news by the Nimbin community who have been on stringent Level 3 restrictions since late last year,” Mr Jeuken said.

“I would like to thank the community for adhering to the restrictions and reducing their consumption by the target level.”

Mr Jeuken said the council will continue to monitor the dam levels and flows in Mulgum Creek to ensure water supply to the village.

The new Level 2 restrictions puts Nimbin on the same restrictions as the rest of the Lismore Local Government Area.

“While this is good news for Nimbin, we urge everyone across the Lismore LGA to continue to reduce their water consumption,” Mr Jeuken said.

The bulk water fill point at Nimbin will remain closed at this stage.

Residents are reminded that Rous County Council has installed a new public fill point near the saleyards in North Lismore.

Under Level 2 water restrictions residents:

Can only use micro-sprays and drippers or sub-surface irrigation for a maximum of 15 minutes.

Handheld hoses with an on-off nozzle can only be used for half an hour every second day, between the hours of 4pm and 9am on odd or even days matching your house number.

Other irrigation, such as sprinklers, and unattended hoses are banned.

Filling of new swimming pools is permitted, but topping up is allowed only between 4pm and 9am using a handheld house with one-off nozzle.

Top up of fountains and water features is not permitted except to maintain fish life.

Washing of driveways, paved areas, walls, windows, roofs and paths permitted prior to sale or lease of property only with council approval. Not permitted for any other reason, except for health and safety. Must use high-pressure low-flow rate cleaner

Washing of cars permitted with buckets or handheld hose for ten minutes only between 4pm and 9am on odd and even days matching your house number.

The same restrictions apply to commercial premises with the exceptions that:

Sprinklers can be used for up to 30 minutes per day for sports fields between 5am and 7am.

Market gardens, orchids, nurseries can use sprinklers or sprays for one hour a day between 5am and 7am, or 5pm and 7pm.

For a Q&A on the restrictions, water hints and tips, and a fact sheet please go to the news section of the council’s web page www.Lismore.nsw.gov.au