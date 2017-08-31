22°
News

Nimbin Lane Boys to be sentenced today

Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Hamish Broome
by

SIX more Nimbin Lane Boys are listed to be sentenced today in Lismore Local Court over their involvement in cannabis supply in Nimbin's Rainbow Lane.

Ethan Rhodes, Jimmy Hill, Pavo Topping, Mahalie Bayles, Huon Campbell and Chilo Pike have previously pleaded guilty to taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug.

The men were filmed by police during a surveillance operation last year handling "green vegetable matter" on multiple occasions.

Seven other 'lane boys' have received custodial jail sentences over the same charges.

Those sentences are currently under appeal in the District Court.

Eleven others have received suspended sentences, while one is likely to face home detention.

Topics:  drugs lane boys nimbin lismore local court northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star

