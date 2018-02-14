Night meetings see young women join CWA

New evening branch of Lismore's CWA outside the tea rooms at Spinks Park.

New evening branch of Lismore's CWA outside the tea rooms at Spinks Park.

STRONG interest from younger women has seen the Lismore Country Women Association open up membership for a new evening branch.

An information night was held at the CWA team rooms in Spinks Park, off Molesworth Street, last week.

CWA Far North Coast president Anne Kotz said women were interested in being part of a group which involved friendship, learning old and beloved skills like handicraft and cooking, fundraising, and giving back to the community.

Ms Kotz said the CWA was one of Australia's most nimble lobby groups.

She said members sought to give a voice to important issues in each of their local regions for women of all ages.

"We are looking forward to seeing the night branch attract women who can't get to our day branches because they are working, studying or have families,” she said.

"Anyone interested in being part of Lismore's CWA is welcome to contact me on 0428511948.”