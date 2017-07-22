Night and day are for the young at Splendour

Peking Duk performs at main stage Splendour In the Grass 2017 with guests.

OH TO be young, and cold, and happy like Splendour's festival goers.

They came from all parts of Australia to get to Yelgun at North Byron Parklands this year. They came with their hats and boots and tiered lace, glitter and sequins, man buns, manicured beards and half naked bottoms. Mainly, they came to be together to rock out and grind.

So many nooks and crannies to gather in: coffee shops, Indian cafes, tea shops, winebars and side music; so much hormone fuelled banter to exchange.

Entry at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Security and bag check. Marc Stapelberg

This is where the young get close in a frisson that moves to the beat of base and drum.

The 2017 north coast winter finally hit this Splendour weekend. The above 20 degree temperatures during the day seemed to fool those who came baring flesh. By 7:30pm the feel dropped below 10 degrees, not that it mattered for those in the mosh pit at the Amphitheatre. The human body warmth of 10 000 jumping in unison under the direction of Peking Duk makes overcoats irrelevant.

Peking Duk at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg

At Splendour it all seems equal: a great mix of sexes in the audience and bands like Haim rockin' black plastic pants on stage. Musical sister power in triplicate.

There sure are some cool role models up on those stages.

Did Atlanta rapper, Lil Yachty, who debuted at #3 on the iTunes Top Album Charts and has featured in The New York Times, ever think he'd be pumping the Triple J stage in the Byron hintertlands when he started out?

Given Southern Cross University is working towards using renewable energy to power the entire event, anything is possible for this generation, anything is possible at this festival.