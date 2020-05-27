Nicole Cartwright: Sydney man arrested over 2018 death

Ms Cartwright’s was found bound and semi-naked. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by NSW Police

Police have arrested a man over the murder of Nicole Cartwright, whose body was found in a Hunters Hill park in October, 2018.

The 32-year-old was found wrapped in a bed sheet by a council worker at Buffalo Creek Reserve.

Nicole Cartwright smiles as she passes through a Sydney train turnstile on September 30. Picture: NSW Police

Her wrists were bound and she had suffered head injuries before her death.

Shortly before 1pm police arrested a 51-year-old man in connection to Ms Cartwright's death at Parramatta Police Station, and he is expected to be charged later today.

Nicole's brother Ben said the family is still processing the news.

"It's hard to express in words what our family has been through since Nicole's death," Mr Cartwright said in a statement today.

"Nicole was very much loved as a sister and daughter; a cherished member of our family," he said.

"We grieve daily for Nicole and the life she never got to live, and we are still struggling to comprehend that she will never be coming home.

"On behalf of our family, we want to thank the community for sharing our appeals for information, and also thank those who provided information to the police.

"Thank you also to the NSW Police Force detectives, who have supported our family during this time and worked tirelessly to help bring justice for Nicole.

"As we continue to process this news, our family has requested privacy at this time."

It comes seven months after Ms Cartwright's family and police launched a public appeal into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Nicole's brother Ben said at the appeal last October that the ordeal was "unimaginable".

"I know we can't bring her back, but we don't want any other family to go through the pain that we've had to endure," Mr Cartwright said.

"To the person who did this: you have cut short Nicole's life. You destroyed our family and shattered our hearts."