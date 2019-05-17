Kyrgios’ stunning on-court tantrum

Nick Kyrgios has been thrown out of the Italian Open after being defaulted in his second-round clash with Norway's Caspar Rudd following a display of petulance.

With scores level at 6-3 6-7 (7-5) 1-1 in the third set, Kyrgios took exception to some movement in the crowd and made his feelings known to the spectators after being broken by the Norwegian.

He was subsequently docked a game by the chair umpire and furiously smashed his racquet before kicking a water bottle and hurling a sideline chair onto the court.

He then picked up his bag and left the court.

He was subsequently defaulted from the match, handing Rudd a third-round clash with Juan Martin del Potro.

Kyrgios later tweeted about the incident:

The controversial Canberran made international headlines before the match when he launched a withering attack on world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Fernando Verdasco in an explosive podcast interview.

Kyrgios could face suspension from the ATP following his antics in Rome.