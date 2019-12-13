NFL stud’s romance sends tongues wagging

He’s become the latest posterboy in Denver after making his NFL debut, but it’s away from the field where he’s making headlines as he dates Natalie Newman.

All eyes will be on Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock for Monday's showdown in Kansas City against the Chiefs, possibly from past and present paramours.

The rookie quarterback, who was taken 42nd overall in this year's draft out of the University of Missouri, was previously linked to Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

Though 23-year-old Lock has apparently moved on to Instagram model Natalie Newman, photos of Lock and Hunt recently emerged on SportsGossip.com.

Lock has thrown for 443 yards and five touchdowns in his first two Broncos starts, wins over the Chargers and Texans.

While the timeline of Lock's rumoured romance with Hunt remains unclear, the Broncos star and Newman have already made their relationship official on social media.

"Your newest Broncos fan," Newman shared in October, while Lock gushed about the romance in a separate post from November.

Hunt, an NFL Style spokesmodel and Special Olympics Ambassador, is a sideline regular on gamedays, and even travelled to New England to watch the Chiefs defeat the Patriots, 23-16.

"HOW THE WEST WAS WON!! Brought the heat to New England! #AFCWestChamps #TheWestIsNotEnough #LetsRoll #Chiefs #KC #ChiefsKingdom #BeGreat #Playoffs #AFC #Grateful," Hunt shared Sunday.

The Chiefs clinched the AFC West last week and are looking for their 10th win of the season - against a division rival, no less - in Week 15.

