Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An illustration of the proposed temporary sales office proposed for the North Lismore Plateau site, which is currently on public exhibition at the Lismore City Council.
An illustration of the proposed temporary sales office proposed for the North Lismore Plateau site, which is currently on public exhibition at the Lismore City Council.
News

Next step for controversial Lismore development

Aisling Brennan
23rd Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PLANS to develop the North Lismore Plateau are moving forward, after a development plication to erect a temporary sales office on the site was lodged with the Lismore City Council.

The controversial development, which has been on the drawing board for more than 20 years, has faced legal obstacles in the Land and Environment Court when the Bundjalung Elders Council claimed sacred significance of the site.

In May last year, the court ordered the developers allow flora and fauna experts and a forensic archaeologist to access the site to prepare reports for the court regarding claims the site is a precious habitat for a number of endangered species.

But earlier this month, the council placed on public exhibition a DA outlining plans to open a temporary sales office at lot 3, 55 Dunoon Rd, North Lismore.

Lodged by Planit Consultants on behalf of the Winten Property Group, the documents reveal the sales office would be open from 8am to 6pm daily and would require one staff member and two parking spots.

The cost of the project is estimated at $15,000.

Public submissions about the proposed development close at 4.30pm on January 29.

You can lodge your submission by emailing council@lismore.nsw.gov.au or searching for the DA 5.2020.8.1 on www.lismore.nsw.gov.au

development application land and environment court of nsw lismore city council northern rivers councils northern rivers development north lismore plateau
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nipper, 14, saves lives of four men washed out by rip

        premium_icon Nipper, 14, saves lives of four men washed out by rip

        News A 14-year-old boy has shrugged off claims he is a hero after he rescued four men single-handedly from a notorious beach on the NSW Far North Coast.

        Ballina councillors' cold feet on jilted $1m wedding venue

        premium_icon Ballina councillors' cold feet on jilted $1m wedding venue

        News RESCISSION motion for Tuckombil DA based on fear of a challenge in court.

        ‘Special verdict’ for Kyogle man accused of inciting murder

        premium_icon ‘Special verdict’ for Kyogle man accused of inciting murder

        News He was accused of inciting people to “ambush and kill” police

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News Get the best local news from the locals you know