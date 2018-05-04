Menu
Login
Lismore local legend Ian Ahrens is retiring from the Lismore City Bowling Club. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star
Lismore local legend Ian Ahrens is retiring from the Lismore City Bowling Club. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star Mireille Merlet-Shaw
Community

Next is an Italian night at the City Bowling Club

2nd May 2018 2:31 PM

IT STARTED with Middle Eastern, and then we had the Spanish night, both complete with dancers.

This Friday, the Lismore City Bowling Club will be holding its Italian night, also with dancing.

The three-course menu will again be put together by local chef Hussein El Weshahy at a cost of $35 per person.

City Bowlo president Bob Johnson has been "thrilled” with the turnout at the other two events, which is why the themed pop-up restaurant is set to continue once a

month.

The pop-up restaurant is just one of the events that has re-invented itself to become one of the city's much loved venues for live music and parties, especially since last year's flood.

Mr Johnson acknowledges bowling alone is not enough to support the club's viability.

For bookings for Friday night, please phone 66215991.

Top Stories

    Let the love come to you

    Let the love come to you

    Community Michelin star chef, Luca Ciano, is rumoured to be appearing at Friendship Festival - Piazza in The Park

    Watch Grinspoon rocking Like a Version

    Watch Grinspoon rocking Like a Version

    Music Lismore rock band covered a song by Chvrches

    The Bentley Effect gets DVD release

    The Bentley Effect gets DVD release

    Whats On Launch coincides with anniversary of end of blockade

    Rainbow Writers do it with love

    Rainbow Writers do it with love

    Community Rainbow Writers do it with love

    Local Partners