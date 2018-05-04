Next is an Italian night at the City Bowling Club

Lismore local legend Ian Ahrens is retiring from the Lismore City Bowling Club. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star

IT STARTED with Middle Eastern, and then we had the Spanish night, both complete with dancers.

This Friday, the Lismore City Bowling Club will be holding its Italian night, also with dancing.

The three-course menu will again be put together by local chef Hussein El Weshahy at a cost of $35 per person.

City Bowlo president Bob Johnson has been "thrilled” with the turnout at the other two events, which is why the themed pop-up restaurant is set to continue once a

month.

The pop-up restaurant is just one of the events that has re-invented itself to become one of the city's much loved venues for live music and parties, especially since last year's flood.

Mr Johnson acknowledges bowling alone is not enough to support the club's viability.

For bookings for Friday night, please phone 66215991.