Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW PAPER-BUILDING PROGRAM: Next week's edition of the Lismore Echo will look a little different.
NEW PAPER-BUILDING PROGRAM: Next week's edition of the Lismore Echo will look a little different.
News

Newspaper to have new changes

Jackie Munro
2nd Dec 2019 7:00 AM

JUST as the media industry continues to change, the Lismore Echo is changing as well.

On Thursday you may notice the newspaper looks a little different this week.

There is a very good reason for that.

We have recently upgraded the computer software we use to put the newspaper together.

Part of that upgrade means some aspects of the paper will look different.

The biggest change can be found towards the back of the newspaper; the horoscopes page has changed to suit this new software.

However not all of our changes will be that dramatic.

Readers can look forward to only minor changes, such as slight font changes for headings or new colours here and there.

On another note, during the changeover process I have been undergoing extensive training in this new software so I have been away from my phone and email.

If you called during the week and weren’t able to get through, please try me again.

lismore echo new software

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        premium_icon Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        Health ON December 10, while most people will be busy Christmas shopping, the Battista family from Lismore will be facing an extraordinary ordeal

        YOUR SAY: Rate hike for Lismore residents

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Rate hike for Lismore residents

        News LISMORE residents aren’t very happy the council has voted to increase the rates.

        Magical world awaits in Christmas display

        premium_icon Magical world awaits in Christmas display

        Community 'Stunning' Christmas castle stands six metres tall

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        News Lawyers help fire victims with insurance, debts and Centrelink.