Newspaper to have new changes

NEW PAPER-BUILDING PROGRAM: Next week's edition of the Lismore Echo will look a little different.

NEW PAPER-BUILDING PROGRAM: Next week's edition of the Lismore Echo will look a little different.

JUST as the media industry continues to change, the Lismore Echo is changing as well.

On Thursday you may notice the newspaper looks a little different this week.

There is a very good reason for that.

We have recently upgraded the computer software we use to put the newspaper together.

Part of that upgrade means some aspects of the paper will look different.

The biggest change can be found towards the back of the newspaper; the horoscopes page has changed to suit this new software.

However not all of our changes will be that dramatic.

Readers can look forward to only minor changes, such as slight font changes for headings or new colours here and there.

On another note, during the changeover process I have been undergoing extensive training in this new software so I have been away from my phone and email.

If you called during the week and weren’t able to get through, please try me again.