Newest TV craze headed for the Northern Rivers

GONE FISHING: Sam Davis (left) and Spencer Austad (right) run Big Spin Productions which debuted their first slow tv live-stream recently, TV's newest craze. (Credit: contributed)

IF YOU have ever wanted to kick back and sail down a river without a care in the world, then Big Spin Productions’ river live-streams are for you.

The company, run by Sam Davis and Spencer Austad, debuted their first live-stream of slow TV recently featuring the Manning River but have plans to take it elsewhere, including the Northern Rivers.

“Embracing New South Wales different regions, the Northern Rivers certainly jumps out as a particularly beautiful spot and somewhere well within reach, we’ll be able to travel there with the restrictions lifting up,”

“Heading north from Sydney for us is definitely an attractive idea, it’s a beautiful area and we’re keen to explore it,” Mr Davis said.

The duo’s recent live-stream features the two of them coasting down the Manning River in a tinny, allowing audiences to explore the river for 90 minutes.

We're nearly ready to set off down the river!! Be sure to check the stream when we go live!! 🚣🎥🎤 Posted by Big Spin Productions on Saturday, 25 April 2020

The live-stream proved popular with Big Spin Productions getting engagement in the thousands.

“The Manning River was a bit of a test for us,” Mr Davis said.

“There was not really any marketing, the weekend of the stream we’d already reached seven thousand people, to us that was quite extraordinary, we were really pleased with the numbers,” Mr Davis said.

The live-stream allowed viewers to interact with the duo throughout the journey which was a particular highlight according to Mr Davis.

“As soon as we took off the comments had started, people were asking questions, people were talking, people were going, ‘Where are you?’, ‘What part of the river is this?’ … we really took a lot of value out of that,” Mr Davis said.

To stay up to date with the next slow TV adventure, search Big Spin Productions on Facebook.