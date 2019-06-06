Bumbling keeper ‘drops the World Cup’

AN EPIC mistake from wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has cost Bangladesh dearly in their World cup encounter against New Zealand.

Defending a meagre 245 after being bowled out for 244 inside their 50 overs, Bangladesh needed something special to subdue the Black Caps and they seemed to be on their way to doing so.

Shakib Al Hasan had already removed openers Martin Guptill (25) and Colin Munro (24) to leave New Zealand floundering at 2-55 with Ross Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson both new at the crease.

That was when disaster struck for the Tigers.

The ever-dangerous Williamson was on just eight runs and Bangladesh had him dead to rites on a run-out when keeper Mushfiqur made a complete mess of the situation.

He stood up over the stumps to collect the throw, broke the bails with his gloves and gave Williamson a reprieve.

Mushfiqur was subsequently lampooned on social media and one cricket statistician labelled it Bangladesh's Herschelle Gibbs moment.

It isn't the first time a Mushfiqur brain snap has cruelled the Bengal Tigers at a big tournament. He did so against India at the 2016 World T20 - when two runs were needed off the last three balls, he inexplicably skied the next ball for a catch near the boundary.

Williamson went on to make 40 as he and Taylor put on a century partnership - Taylor playing the aggressor while Williamson was happy pushing singles and twos, knowing the run rate required wasn't taxing.

Their 105-run partnership made Bangladesh wilt until Williamson tried to flick Mehedi Hasan one-handed and looped the ball straight to deep mid-wicket.

Tom Latham followed for a duck, but Taylor pressed on. He was on 82 when he edged behind with a faint nick and immediately walked.

New Zealand was cruising at 5-218 in the 43rd over, but the loss in consecutive overs of all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham left tailenders Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry at the crease, both on 0.

Santner and Henry got off the mark with singles and combined for 20 runs in less than three overs. Then Henry was bowled for six with New Zealand needing seven to win with two wickets left.

Santner and Lachie Ferguson held their nerve, and the end came in a rush thanks to two wides, a Ferguson tickle to the third man boundary, and a Santner boundary through the covers to complete the victory with 17 balls to spare.

New Zealand's second win from two matches put them at the top of the standings.

Bangladeshi fans including British actress Tilda Swinton packed The Oval in hopes of a double celebration beside Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of Ramadan, but they had little to cheer in the first half of the match as they were bowled out inside their 50 overs.

The top five batsmen all made starts but invariably got themselves out.

Shakib Al Hasan, the third Bangladeshi to play 200 ODIs, top scored with 64. He was the only batsman to make more than 30.

Henry took 4-47 with the ball, while Trent Boult took two wickets.

Slow left-armer Santner was unhittable through the middle overs, not conceding a boundary until his ninth over, and the only six of the match in his 10th.

Bangladesh's innings turned on Mushfiqur being run out when the Bengal Tigers were cruising at 2-110 - he and Shakib had been cruising when the keeper was run out for 19.

Shakib sent him back when Guptill swooped on the ball at deep cover and the throw was good enough for Latham to whip the bails off.

Shakib had always been shaky between the wickets. He almost ran out Tamim in the 12th over, and himself in the 22nd.

He had some making up to do, and hit his third half-century in four matches, but he was out for 64, trying to cut medium-pacer de Grandhomme only to edge to Latham standing up at the wickets.

The run rate dropped below five and stayed there. In trying to hit away, the rest of the Bangladesh lineup hit out. before Henry took the last two wickets in two balls.

-with Wires