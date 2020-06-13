Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Within 24 hours of launching a female-only online jobs platform more than 1000 women have signed up, its founder says.
Within 24 hours of launching a female-only online jobs platform more than 1000 women have signed up, its founder says.
Careers

Women-only online jobs network kicks off

by Kylie Lang
13th Jun 2020 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEMALE workers, hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, are rallying to revive the economy on their terms.

In echoes of the '80s pop hit Sisters are Doin' it for Themselves, women are standing on their own two feet as they jump back into the workforce with greater flexibility.

Within 24 hours of launching a female-only online jobs platform - believed to be the first of its kind in Australia - more than 1000 women had signed up, according to founder Fleur Madden.

Freelancing Gems is a central booking point for consultants, sole traders and side hustlers across all industries.

Freelancers Kate Cook, 30, of Herston, and Clare Ross, 34, of Ashgrove, working with Fleur Madden, who has started a digital jobs platform dedicated to female freelancers. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Freelancers Kate Cook, 30, of Herston, and Clare Ross, 34, of Ashgrove, working with Fleur Madden, who has started a digital jobs platform dedicated to female freelancers. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Ms Madden, 39, of Bulimba, said women were notoriously bad at putting a dollar value on their professional worth.

"Female consultants typically charge around one-third less," she said.

Kate Cook started a marketing business before COVID-19 hit but struggled with "feeling entirely alone".

Ms Cook said joining Freelancing Gems allowed her to connect her with "like-minded women who get it" and would expand her opportunities once the platform went live in August.

Annual membership is from $180 for freelancers.

Originally published as New women-only online jobs network

freelancing gems jobs women

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New antiques store with something for everyone

        premium_icon New antiques store with something for everyone

        News THE grand opening will be held this weekend.

        ‘CRUEL, PETTY’: Redress scheme shaves thousands off payments

        premium_icon ‘CRUEL, PETTY’: Redress scheme shaves thousands off payments

        News A NORTHERN Rivers abuse survivor says he was “devastated” by the offer he received.

        'MAYDAY': Behind the scenes of frightening rescue at sea

        premium_icon 'MAYDAY': Behind the scenes of frightening rescue at sea

        News It was pitch black, the water was freezing and the boat was sinking

        Second year in a row Casino Show is cancelled

        premium_icon Second year in a row Casino Show is cancelled

        News ‘WE’LL be back – bigger, better and bloody ready to have a cracking good shindig in...