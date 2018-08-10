New wellbeing courses offered to region's women

BEING WELL: Lismore Women's Health & Resource Centre staff: Cathy Carmont volunteer, Liz Dowling Art Therapy Facilitator, Mary Willis Manager, Nerida Colley Health Promotion, Krsna Mayshack Mendero Intake, Information & Referral Officer and Group Facilitator and Julia Melland Finance Officer.

BEING WELL: Lismore Women's Health & Resource Centre staff: Cathy Carmont volunteer, Liz Dowling Art Therapy Facilitator, Mary Willis Manager, Nerida Colley Health Promotion, Krsna Mayshack Mendero Intake, Information & Referral Officer and Group Facilitator and Julia Melland Finance Officer. Sophie Moeller

BUOYED by the success of the women's festivals of the past two years, the Lismore Women's Health and Resource Centre (LWH&RC) has ramped up the services it offers.

The centre first got funding to run confidential, friendly health and wellbeing assistance for women and girls in 1987.

Since then it has become a trusted and valued service within the community.

The Women's Wisdom Group is the first course to start from August 8 and will run on Wednesdays from 1-3pm weekly.

The sessions will offer a different topic each week and will include mindfulness practice, story sharing, afternoon tea, song and dance.

From August 27, a Connecting Women - Art Therapy course will offer no verbal healing for women in need.

Conversations About Feminism will run once a month from September 18.

Course facilitator Julia Melland says the group is the result of the take away message from "our very well attended and invigorating International Women's Day Inter-sectional Feminism panel discussion in March”.

"We wanted to make a space here at the centre for further discussion, listen to all women's voices and have a place for them to gather,” said Ms Melland.

Centre manager Mary Willis said she was proud to be running such a forward thinking all embracing "non-competitive centre run by women for women”.

"Everybody pitches in here to support and encourage each other and that is what we want for the women of Lismore.”

The LWH&RC, on Uralba St, provides crisis and general support, information and counselling on issues, a women's health nurse, wellbeing groups and referrals to other services.

It also offers low interest loans assisting women in economic need and free internet and computer services.

The centre is currently looking for a female GP to join the practice to increase its health offering.

To make contact call: 66219800.