New tyres put on a fresh spin

H20 Rider: In 2011 Cadel Evans who advocates water, won the TdF after coming second in 2007 and 2008. Supplied

HURTLING along on new tyres is one of life's simple pleasures.

After last week's debacle involving a puncture which revealed just how worn and warped my wheel rubber had become, I high-tailed it to my bike shop.

Two new tyres and an inner-tube later, they kindly installed the gear and I was back on cloud nine.

So Saturday it felt like I was flying and I had so much fun that I did two rides on Sunday.

L'Etape riding?

ANYONE who watches SBS when they show their always marvellous grand tour broadcast (Tour de France I'm looking at you), will be familiar with the Tour de France L'Etape Australia.

Those lush advertisements which show the fun of riding along the panoramic Snowy Mountains on fully closed roads with the occasional glimpse of an elite rider, to the soundtrack of 'the closest experience you'll get to riding the Tour de France', part from well, cycling in France.

While the L'Etape Australia is definitely on my bucket list, alas the darn bucket won't be available until we finish renovating the house, so until then I'm simply green with envy at you whom will be there.

In 2020 the event is moving to Kiama and the east coast.

So if you are planning on rising the event on 29 and 30 November, get in touch with me about what training you are undertaking and some high-res photos (minimum 1MB) and email them to me and depending on the response, they could run in Bike Shorts on November 22.

Food - feast or famine

WHEN it comes to cycling snacks, I'm strictly a fruit and water woman.

On one of the Bay in a Day rides a few years ago I did try a high-carb snack given away by the zillion as we trundled up an incline which would make Caleb Ewan cry, and I have to say it failed to excite.

(The snack not the cyclist).

My methods involves a few slices of apple, a mandarin or a banana and a bidon or two of the old H2O.

Are the snacks and energy electrolyte fluids really worth it?

I'm not enamoured with the taste or the price.

And I once interviewed Cadel Evans who said water was the best hydration and it worked for him.

Who am I to argue?