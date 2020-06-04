Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

New shocking detail found in George Floyd's autopsy

by Sam Clench
4th Jun 2020 2:10 PM

 

The medical examiner's office in Minnesota has released its full, 20-page autopsy report on George Floyd's death.

His official cause of death is listed as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restrain, and neck compression", which in plain english of course means the knee pressing into his neck resulted in cardiac arrest.

The examiner found Mr Floyd had a number of injuries, including "cutaneous blunt force injuries" on his forehead, face and upper lip, "mucosal injuries" inside his lips, "blunt force injuries" on his shoulders, hands, elbows and legs and "patterned contusions of the wrists", which were caused by handcuffs.

He suffered from three underlying conditions - severe "arteriosclerotic heart disease", "hypertensive heart disease" and an "incidental" tumour on the left side of his pelvis.

Mr Floyd had also contracted the coronavirus at some point. A nasal swab taken after his death tested positive for the disease, but he appears to have contracted it almost two months earlier.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 george floyd race riots usa politics us race riots

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCU considers drastic measures to manage $58m black hole

        premium_icon SCU considers drastic measures to manage $58m black hole

        News THE university has revealed it is considering a wage freeze for staff and reduction of staff hours in an effort to manage a "critical" loss of income.

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are winners

        Meet new commanding officer of Lismore’s 41st Battalion

        premium_icon Meet new commanding officer of Lismore’s 41st Battalion

        News Mum of four spent 22 years in the Army, now she has a new challenge

        How drinking beer will help new wildlife hospital

        premium_icon How drinking beer will help new wildlife hospital

        News A local brewer has created the Koala Lager, for a good cause