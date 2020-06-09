Menu
LEAD SCU researcher Dr Rosemary Craig, says the team is "over the moon" that NASA is on board with the new wound healing technology.
New SCU superhuman technology wins NASA’s approval

Francis Witsenhuysen
9th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
NEW Southern Cross University research has caught the attention of NASA with a technology development that could potentially heal wounds in days rather than weeks without using stitches.

The SCU research team is pioneering the Rapid Repair wound dressing technology that changes the way molecules repair, enabling skin to heal more quickly, and potentially removing the need for stitches, staples or glue in many clinical situations.

SCU’s Project leader, Dr Rosemary Craig, is working with biomedical researcher Dr Nedeljka Rosic and business consultant Gerard Criss.

The team recently presented the novel technology to a NASA’s Ignite the Night iTech Event panel online, winning this round and securing the team’s place in the August semi-finals.

Dr Craig first came across the idea while recovering from a surgical procedure, when she developed a device that appeared to heal full thickness skin cuts in a much shorter time frame than normal.

SCU graduate’s incredible coronavirus breakthrough

Her team has begun clinical trials, and has developed the commercial potential of the product through their repeated successes in CSIRO’s ON Accelerate program.

“NASA is already planning for the future including the ‘Moon to Mars’ mission and hosts this competition series to hear about latest scientific advances and innovative space ideas,” Dr Craig said.

“The panel of NASA scientists said they thought our rapid healing product would be very useful and valuable in space, especially as communication back to earth can often have a 10-minute delay and this is such a simple treatment to apply.

“We really are over the moon to win this part of the competition. It’s pretty unexpected in a way as the quality of the other innovations was extremely high.

“To have NASA support and promote our product is amazing. We’ve had a lot of support from CSIRO to progress our product to market, which makes our product a realistic proposition worth backing.”

While the team was unable to travel San Francisco for the competition due to current travel restrictions, they were able to take part in NASA coaching sessions and give a series of virtual presentations and interviews across the week, mostly between 2am and 6am Australian time. Of the 25 semi-finalists, 10 teams will be chosen to spend a week at NASA when restrictions lift.

Dr Craig said a pilot study at Lismore campus’ Southern Cross University Health Clinic – where she is a practising GP – showed promising clinical outcomes.

csiro nasa scu lismore campus wound healing technology
Lismore Northern Star

