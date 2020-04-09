Menu
NEW RULES: Coast residents will need pass to visit Tweed

Kirstin Payne
9th Apr 2020 11:55 AM
GOLD COAST residents who cross the border into NSW will not be able to return unless they have a permit under strict new measures announced today.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said all Queenslanders wishing to cross back into the state will require a border pass.

They will also be questioned about their movements and required to self-quarantine for 14 days if they've been to known coronavirus hot spots.

The new restrictions follow complaints from Northern NSW councils, including Tweed shire, about Gold Coast surfers flaunting non-essential travel rules.

The changes will come into effect midnight Friday.

"It is a pretty strong measure but my message to Queenslanders is now is not the time to go into NSW," Ms Palaszczuk said.

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk hosting a disaster co-ordination meeting in Brisbane. Picture: Liam Kidston.
The Premier said further restrictions were on the cards.

"We are not ruling out further measures into the future, so you do not want to get caught across the border," she said.

"Stay in your state, stay in your region as much as possible."

State Disaster Co-ordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the new system with the borders means any person coming into Queensland will need to have a border pass.

"They need to have the exemptions to come back into this state," he said.

There is no change to interstate freight rules.

"The key difference is, if you are a Queenslander returning you will require a border pass," Gollschewski said. "If you are coming from a declared hotspot, you will be placed in 14 day quarantine. No exemptions."

