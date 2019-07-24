New Qantas route launch date announced

There will now be a direct flight from Australia to Chicago from April 2020.

There will now be a direct flight from Australia to Chicago from April 2020.

QANTAS has confirmed new direct flights from Brisbane to two American cities - one of which has never had a direct link to Australia before.

From April 20, 2020, passengers will be able to take a non-stop flights to Chicago from Brisbane, with fares going on sale today.

The official announcement coincides with the airline's Around the World sale, which will see eight days of international flight sales to different countries around the globe.

The Australian airline wasted no time in setting an official launch date of the new routes following the announcement of their joint venture with American Airlines on Friday.

The deal, which was initially rejected in 2016, will now allow Qantas and American Airlines to co-ordinate planning, pricing, sales and frequent flyer programs, with new options and customer service improvements.

It is understood Qantas will be using their Dreamliners on the new route, which will be the world's fourth longest passenger flight, with the 14,326km distance covered in around 16 hours and 20 minutes.

Qantas International Acting CEO Naren Kumar said: "This is the first time Australians will have a direct link to Chicago, the third-largest US city.

"We expect the flights will be popular with corporate travellers looking to do business there, but also with tourists wanting to experience some of the culture and history that Chicago is famous for."

There will now be a direct flight from Australia to Chicago from April 2020.

The Chicago flights will operate four times a week, and have launched with an initial sale price of $1299 return, using the flight number QF85/86.

Alongside the Chicago route, Qantas also announced the launch of Brisbane to San Francisco flights, which will operate three times a week from February 9 next year, at an initial sale price of $999 return.