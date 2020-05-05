Menu
The consumer watchdog says almost 200,000 vehicles are still fitted with dangerous Takata airbags, 11 years after they were first recalled.
New push to bury dangerous Takata airbags

by Tracey Ferrier
5th May 2020

Almost 200,000 vehicles fitted with potentially deadly air bags are still on Australian roads, more than a decade after Takata products were first recalled.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has again urged motorists to make sure they're not driving ticking time bombs.

New data shows 196,000 vehicles with defective Takata Alpha, Beta and Nadi airbags are still in use - 11 years after the first national recall notice was issued.

Australia has seen three deaths and three injuries so far from bags misfiring, sending metal fragments flying through vehicle cabins.

Globally, Takata airbags have been linked to 29 deaths and more than 320 serious injuries.

The Nadi airbags are of particular concern, with the ACCC warning they're so dangerous, affected vehicles should not be driven at all until parts are replaced.

Two of Australia's deaths and two of its injuries were caused by Nadi airbags.

The Takata airbag recall is the largest in global automotive history. Millions of cars have been affected in Australia, and the ACCC says it's imperative to get the last of the dangerous ones fixed.

"Even during this pandemic, replacing faulty airbags is an essential and potentially life-saving task, especially as vehicles may be being used by essential workers and care-givers," ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said on Tuesday.

Owners can check on the status of their vehicle at https://www.productsafety.gov.au/

