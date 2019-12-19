New pizza garden coming to Lismore

NEW PROGRAM: Dante Faulkner, 15, of the Pocket, and Isabella Braga, 14, of Eureka, where they will help build a 'pizza garden'. PHOTO: Marc Stapelberg

FOR Dante Faulkner, 15, of the Pocket, and Isabella Braga, 14, of Eureka, being able to get involved with the Richmond Tweed Regional Library provides the opportunity to try something new.

The pair, who both say their hometowns offer little in terms of fun activities, said they were looking forward to creating a vegetable garden at Lismore Library.

Richmond Tweed Regional Library was successful in their application for a grant to create a youth pizza garden on library grounds.

Richmond Tweed Regional Library's Michael Lewis said the project was designed to encourage local youth to build and maintain a vegetable garden and develop skills in independence, active living and social gardening.

Youth will have the opportunity to work together with local garden enthusiasts to create a healthy garden and a social space that will supply healthy food to be used in an enjoyable pizza-cooking experience.

The grant was made possible by the Northern NSW Local Health District's Youth Health and Wellbeing Grants.

The NNSWLHD has announced ten recipients of its Youth Health and Wellbeing Grants designed to help young people get active and stay well.

The grants of up to $4000 each are funded by NNSWLHD as part of its Healthy Communities Northern Rivers initiative, a whole of community approach to making it easier for people to lead active healthy lives.

Other grant recipients included Ballina Coast High School, Banora Point High School, Bulgarr Ngaru in Grafton, Byron Youth Service, Kyogle Track and Mountain Bike Club, Caspa, Mid Richmond Neighbourhood Centre, Rekindling the Spirit and Sprung.

Health promotion manager Jillian Adams said one of the key criteria for the grants was that young people were involved in the planning of the projects.

"It's important that these projects to get young people active and eating healthy food, come from a youth perspective, because young people know best what will work for them," Ms Adams said.

"We invited Dr Kate Neale from the Centre for Children and Young People at Southern Cross University to be on the grant assessment panel, because of her expertise in youth engagement."

Other criteria for the grants included value for money, sustainability, innovation, planning and evaluation, and addressing social disadvantage.

The projects focus on healthy eating or physical activity, or both, and are for young people aged 13 to 24 years.

The grant winners are from across the Northern Rivers and include projects to address girls' physical activity, indigenous youth health, young people with disability, and social disadvantage.

"There was strong competition for the grants and I would like to commend all the applicants for the work they put into their project ideas," Ms Adams said.

Grant recipients include

•Ballina Coast High: PDHPE teachers will offer strength and conditioning training sessions to students at lunchtime two days a week, to give all students access to free gym facilities and organised training sessions.

•Banora Point High School: Special education students will be able to access a cycling program to experience the enjoyment of riding, ingraining physical activity into our routines and acting as a platform to deliver road safety and travel training learning programs.

•Bulgarr Ngaru, Grafton: Weekly personal trainer boot camp sessions will be held to achieve and maintain a healthy weight, build strength and increase physical activity in young people and their families.

•Byron Youth Service: A girls-only project will support self-care, change attitudes towards food and providing guidance for positive healthy life choices.

•Caspa Education: Caspa's garden project will promote both physical and mental health for the young people and staff members directly involved. The development of the garden will be embedded into the current education appointments for the students attending the centre.

•Kyogle Track and Mountain Bike Club: The mountain bike access program will provide bikes and safety equipment to enable disadvantaged youth to participate in mountain biking in Kyogle.

•Mid Richmond Neighbourhood Centre: Physical activity workshops will provide an early intervention pathway to physical and emotional wellbeing for young women.

•Rekindling the Spirit: The Lismore Youth Koori Knockout program will run one afternoon per week for 10 weeks. Each session will include a component of physical activity with a focus on traditional Aboriginal games, sports and movement.

•Richmond Tweed Regional Library, Lismore Library: The program will encourage local youth to build and maintain a vegetable garden and develop skills in independence, active living and social gardening.

•Sprung!!: Young adult dancers with disability will work with a peer support trainer to devise a program of healthy living particularly suited to young people with disability.