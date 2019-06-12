New packs welcome home cancer patients

HELP: Nurse Practitioner Oncology/Haematology Kris Liebke, Chair of Our Kids Suzette Pearce and Clinical Psychologist Matt Wagner introduce the Welcome Pack.

FAMILIES with children receiving cancer treatment often face a difficult journey and time spent away from home.

Our Kids are providing Welcome Home Packs to families who have had to travel out of Northern NSW for children to receive their treatment.

Often this can place significant strain on local families, as parents juggle their other caring responsibilities with looking after their sick child. Treatment can sometimes last for up to two years or more.

The board of Our Kids, led by Chair Suzette Pearce, recognised a need to support families during this time, and worked with local oncology nurse practitioner, Kris Liebke to come up with a solution.

The Our Kids Oncology Welcome Home Pack includes supermarket vouchers for food to restock cupboards, petrol vouchers to help with transportation costs, a voucher for clothes, a voucher to a local restaurant and an age appropriate gift for the child.

Recognising the psychological strain that cancer treatment also places on families, the Welcome Home Pack also includes a step-by-step guide on how to request and access tailored counselling support.

The information is designed to inform families of the services available to them, so they can work with their doctor to develop a shared care plan that's right for their circumstances.

The estimated value of each Pack is around $1000.

Byron Bay Coffee, a generous supporter or Our Kids and Our House, has also donated $5000 to help sponsor the packs.

"These packs will make a very significant and real difference to local families,” said Kris Liebke, Nurse Practitioner Oncology/

Haematology at the Lismore Base Hospital Cancer Care and Haematology Unit.

To learn more contact Our Kids on 6620 2705