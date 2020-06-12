New ‘one-stop professional shop’ opens in Lismore

NEW office space for hire venture MPs The Meeting Place is open in Lismore with a new cafe, The Piggy Bank opening soon.

AN ALTERNATIVE to leasing an “expensive” office space for professionals has opened in the heart of Lismore.

With more people working from home due to COVID-19, MP’s The Meeting Place is an exciting new change for the office market, offering business owners a secured and private office within a co-working environment in the CBD.

The new venture provides the benefits of fast dynamic internet connection and an inviting modern high-end quality office fit-out.

MP’s The Meeting Place.

Michelle and David Sullivan were excited to officially open MP’s on Monday, but admitted it was a frustrating start.

“No one saw COVID-19 coming, and it’s always difficult in town post-flood, but it’s wonderful to finally be open, “ Mrs Sullivan said.

“The support from council and our builders, Goldsmiths, have been great.

“The only thing left to do is fitting out our cafe out the front.”

The new grab and go Piggy Cafe will be a sister cafe to The Bank and fitted out by owner Brad Rickard.

The pandemic aside, Mrs Sullivan said the couple still saw the need for the new venture in Lismore.

“We have a lot of friends that work from home, it does get lonely and the problem is people lose track of their work-life balance,” she said.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t work.

“There’s like-minded professionals using MP’s - you’ve got your business but then you can bounce off others and support each other … people need comradery.

MP’s The Meeting Place.

“We offer smaller officers, larger officers for a bigger team with full use of our common rooms, and the board room can be hired out on a hourly base.”

She said they were gaining a lot of traction from the Gold Coast, Ballina and Byron-based businesses.

“Reactions have been amazing, people are really impressed and saying it almost doesn’t suit Lismore,” she said.

“We are affordable, there’s flexible contracts so people aren’t really financially committed.

“We have a lot confidence in the Lismore business climate, there is more going for it than people think. With the cafe, we will be a one-stop professional shop.”

MP’s The Meeting Place.

Find MP’s on the ground floor of the Lismore Professional Centre, at 105 Molesworth St, Lismore, NSW, 2480.

For more information email: bookings@mpsthemeetingplace.com.au or www.mpsthemeetingplace.com.au