New mobile food truck takes to city's streets

TAKE OUT: Jom Makan, wife Mei and son Marco have hit the streets around town in their food truck, introducing their mobile eatery to the city. Sophie Moeller

IT HAS been a big week for Jom Makan and his family-run mobile eatery.

Jom is getting calls from all over Lismore to come and park outside various businesses and, on Saturday, he could be seen upstairs at the New Regional Gallery catering for the Japanese delegation from Lismore's sister city, Yamato Takadato, before they sat down for an unveiling by Geoff Hannah of his Hannah Cabinet.

For the past four years, the Goonellabah-based chef has been building his reputation locally for his Malaysian, American and Australian cuisine but now Jom says "the family will be trucking their way to your doorsteps any time anywhere”.

The Makan's decided on fully fitting out their catering truck as a way to cut down on shop front and employment overheads.

Mrs Makan has been pleasantly surprised at the number of businesses who invite them to come and park outside of a lunch time.

"It takes a lot of commitment but it is all ours,” Mrs Makan said.

"The truck is also a business we can build up and pass on to our boys.”

Mr Makan has been a chef for 16 years, having lived in Russia, the Caribbean and America, and is a regular at The Lismore Car Boot Markets.

You can find where Makan Mobile Eatery is next on their Facebook page.