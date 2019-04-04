Menu
Labor's Member of Lismore, Janelle Saffin, takes in her win over a quiet coffee after her win in the NSW state elections.
Community

New Member for Lismore reflects on her win

by Sophei Moeller
4th Apr 2019 10:23 AM

IT has been many Saturdays since Janelle Saffin has been able to have a quiet (late) breakfast, with time to take stock.

Having won a successful campaign to become Lismore's new member of The NSW parliament, this week, she was able to reflect and let the reality of her new role sink in. She had her first quiet and relaxed meal and read of the papers in ages.

The Echo congratulated Ms Saffin during the week, inviting her to contribute a column on its Your Say page vacated by Thomas George's retirement.

It was commented that she was, indeed, testament to the adage of never giving up.

Ms Saffin responded by saying one of her barrister friends, who was an advisor to the Northern Territory parliament, had told her: "it was great (win and message) for older women".

As she sat eating her scrambled eggs at The Lismore Regional Gallery's Slate Cafe, this weekend, she acknowledged she was tired now "the adrenalin was subsiding".

Not that her fatigue had anything to do with her age, she added.

