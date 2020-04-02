New locally-owned ‘online’ pub offers live music

SHOW MUST GO ON: Alstonville residents Brad Buckley and Debi Martin are local duo Distraction and also created online entertainment hub the Pub with No Fear.

AN ALSTONVILLE couple has created the Pub With no Fear, a new digital hub for entertainment during the time of social isolation.

Brad Buckley and Debi Martin normally perform their music as Distraction duo, but given the current lack of live gigs, the couple have decided to take matters in their own hands.

Mr Buckley said Ms Martin created The Pub with No Fear, a Facebook group for musicians to perform online.

"Us musicians were among the first, if not the first ones to be affected through job loss by the coronavirus," he said.

"Aside from the obvious financial impact, which is hard to deal with, we also felt a great loss and a deep despair at the prospect of not performing live for a minimum period of six months.

"This is what we do and how we sustained ourselves, in our case for more than twenty years. "We perform from three to four times a week in varying formats. We are not casual weekend warriors. This was and will again be our true profession," he said.

Artists perform live and they have a Paypal link on the screen so people can tip them.

This weekend, the Pub with No Fear has booked out gigs from Thursday through to Sunday. "We will personally be on from 7pm to 8pm on Thursday night," Mr Buckley said.

"We are currently booking up the Easter weekend timeslots, which will include a special performance by Seanny Miller, a finalist from season seven of The Voice on Easter Saturday from 7pm to 8pm.

Seanny Millar is a singer, songwriter and musician from the Gold Coast.

Mr Buckley said Debi Martin has set up timeslots throughout the week for artists, with the weekend prime time slots devoted to full time professional musicians who have found themselves out of work.

"We are extremely devoted to the growth of our industry, and so other times were set up earlier in the week to give up-and-coming artists an opportunity to also be seen and heard," he said.

"We are over the moon, and also a little overwhelmed that this concept has taken off so successfully.

"We are extremely excited about how far this can go."

With more than a thousand members in less than a fortnight, the group has seen dozens of artists perform from their homes in many areas of the country.

Find the Pub with No Fear online on https://www.facebook.com/groups/570137100261338/