New library gets the gong

THIS week featured an historic milestone as the Councils of Tweed, Byron, Ballina and Lismore came together to officially acknowledge Richmond Tweed Regional Library as a formal correctly constituted entity. While it has been around for a long time, there were always questions as to how it began and its ability to function under state legislation. Those questions have now been answered and we can show people that partnering together always beats going it alone.

Our local Library is certainly something to be proud of with 200,000 people using it every year. A figure that is sure to climb with the addition of our very popular new regional gallery and future projects around the Quad such as the serviced apartments. The fact that it can be so successful while also being one of the cheapest to run in the state is something other councils should take notice of.

That ability to partner with others has been my core focus as Mayor and something I championed as a councillor. We have honest conversations about our ability to deliver works, who might be able to do it better and who can we work with to get the best value for every dollar of rates and fees that we collect.

Have a good look around at your community. Every park and sports field, footpath and road, hall and library. Every pipe that brings you water or takes waste away. Tourism, Events and Support for Farmers and our amazing natural environment. Plus so much more. All for an average of $2 a day per person. Our biggest partnership is with you.