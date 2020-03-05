NEW JOBS: Get paid to help rebuild after bushfires

The homes destroyed in the October bushfire next to Rappville School have been cleared.

The homes destroyed in the October bushfire next to Rappville School have been cleared.

NORTHERN Rivers companies and tradies have been called to support the clean up of bushfire affected areas.

The NSW Government appointed construction company Laing O’Rourke to co-ordinate the clean-up of fire damaged residential and eligible commercial properties.

The firm is now accepting expressions of interest from local suppliers and subcontractors that may have capability and capacity to provide goods and services in regions affected by the bushfires.

This will include both insured and uninsured properties.

The company is also in charge of the 155km Pacific Highway upgrade from Ballina to Woolgolga.

The clean-up of bushfire-impacted properties may include removal of known hazardous materials, including asbestos; removal of materials destroyed by bush fire and hazardous trees; and, with the consent of building owners, removal of concrete slab foundations.

A number of offices, including two regional hubs in Northern and Southern NSW, will be established.

Regional satellite offices will be located across the State, with project teams who will interact with property owners, the community and the local supply chain to manage the works on the ground.

Work will be progressively undertaken on the North Coast, South Coast, Snowy Monaro, Snowy Valleys and other impacted communities across the State.

INC Gateway isa the company gathering expressions of interest to be part in the project.

Both construction company Laing O’Rourke and networking platform INC Gateway were contacted for comment.

Information about work packages and submitting an Expression of Interest is available through the icngateway website at https://gateway.icn.org.au/project/4510/nsw-bushfire-clean-up-program.