New Italy a must for the ardent

ON YA BIKE: Mountain bikers will be putting on some thrilling riding on the exciting trails at the MBA Tier 1 Competitors at Forest, New Italy on March 2-3.

WHILE the rain has been warmly welcomed by gardeners and farmers, it also means I've been relegated to the trainer as it seems nearly every time I planned to go for a cycle, the heavens opened. And thank goodness for that.

So instead of cycling to work I've been driving, and I do tip my chapeau to a couple of gutsier riders than I whom I have seen continue to brave Ballina Rd on two wheels.

New Italy

If mountain biking is your thing, the New Italy Double Header XCO is a must for you this weekend.

The Tier 1 XCO Double Header Mountain Bike Australia (MTBA), is held in conjunction with White Lightning Events, Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels and Richmond Regional Council.

This Cross Country National Cup Tier 1 event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3, and offer some thrilling racing in the Elite, Expert, Masters (1-10), Junior, Under 17, Under 15, Under 13 and Adaptive divisions.

Chief Commissionaire Hayden Lester (MTBA) and Commissionaire Panel Mark Carpenter (Race Secretary) will be on hand to ensure the event is run in ship-shape fashion.

Online registrations are currently open and will close tomorrow at 8pm (NSW time) via online.mtba.asn.au.

Nothing like a Dane

I'm getting my passport ready because last week the UCI announced Copenhagen will host the opening three stages of the 2021 Tour de France, making it the most northerly Grand Depart in the race's history.

Anyone who has cycled in Denmark's capital will rave about the positive environment the country has for the two wheels.

During my visit a few years ago, the city claimed more than 60 per cent of Copenhagen's residents did not own a car, preferring instead to cycle to work, school, shop or socialise.

I loved the fact motorists kindly gave way to cyclists at every opportunity.

Although I did come a cropper on some cobblestones.

Wheely good

