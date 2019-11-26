Menu
EASY NEW GUIDE FOR GROWERS: Pictured is Southview Orchard at Hogarth Range. Susanna Freymark
Rural

New easy to use grower's guide

Jackie Munro
by
26th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
GROWERS and commercial orchardists will be able to look forward to a new, easier to use guide.

A NSW Department of Primary Industries spokesman said their new orchard plant protection guide for deciduous fruits in NSW aims to provide commercial orchardists with up-to-date technical information on all aspects of crop protection.

He said the orchard plant protection guide for deciduous fruits in NSW has been serving growers and other industry stakeholders for over 58 years, with the latest edition undergoing some significant changes to assist growers.

DPI development officer temperate fruits Kevin Dodds said information in the guide is now more accessible and user-friendly to assist commercial orchardists with pest and disease management decisions.

"The guide features more images to help with easy identification of pest and diseases in apples, apricots, cherries, pears, pome fruit, plums, prunes peaches and nectarines,” Mr Dodds said.

"For easy reference, crop protection products are listed with each of the orchard pests or diseases.”

Mr Dodds said registered and permitted crop protection product lists have been updated to ensure growers have access to the latest information to help them effectively manage pests and diseases.

Feature articles in the guide include:

  • Calculating degree days for temperate fruit moth pests
  • Managing crop load in deciduous trees
  • Managing postharvest diseases in temperate fruits
  • Chemical tools for managing bud dormancy, flowering, vegetative growth, harvest and storage quality

The orchard plant protection guide for deciduous fruits in NSW is free to commercial fruit growers and industry stakeholders.

The guide is available from selected NSW Local Land Services offices or through grower cooperative/state organisations and selected rural retail stores across NSW.

This guide is also available through the NSW DPI website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au

department of primary industries local land services northern rivers community northern rivers rural orchard plant protection guide orchards

