New committee to help shape rescue chopper's future

COMMUNITY leaders and business people are being called on to help shape the future of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter as the service moves to form its new North Coast Regional Advisory Committee.

The committee, which will comprise of a chairperson and eight members, and its main role would be to advise and assist the service about local matters.

Members would be be selected in a merit based process that considers skills, experience and qualifications.

The chairperson would also hold position on the service's board of directors, consisting of members representing the Northern Region spanning from Newcastle to the Queensland border.

WRHS chief executive officer Richard Jones OAM said the local committee was crucial for upholding community expectations.

"It will ensure the community's rescue helicopter continues its life-saving work free of charge throughout the Northern Rivers and North Coast," Mr Jones said.

"We receive wonderful support from our local community and the RAC will ensure our strategic direction and partnerships continue to serve the community's best interests."

Expressions of interest close on Monday August 7.

Further information is available by phoning Elke Robinson or Roger Fry on 1800 155 155.