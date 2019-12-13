New clinic waiting for doctors

Len Durham has renovated this Lismore premise near the Lismore Base Hospital and said it was available for doctors to lease.

WHEN painting contractor Len Durham purchased a rundown house on Diadem Street, he had grand plans for the building.

With the property situated in the centre of a growing ‘health precinct’ near Lismore Base Hospital, he knew the home would make the perfect doctor’s surgery.

Mr Durham already owns the two adjoining properties, both medical practices, and said he was keen to add this home to the collection.

“We’re right in the middle of this area which council has said would make a great medical precinct,” Mr Durham said.

“While I could have offered the property up for rent to a family, I thought given the area it would be perfect for doctors to build a practice.”

Mr Durham said the property, which has space for two practitioners, offers a newly-constructed concrete carpark to ease the difficulty of parking on Diadem Street.

“It’s flood-proof and is near the town and CBD, plus being near the hospital,” he said.

“It’s a good location. We just need some tenants now.”

Mr Durham said the home, located next to Shepherd Lane, had been fully refurbished, with new painting, flooring and the installation of an upgraded kitchenette and accessible bathroom.

He completed the renovations a month ago, and said he was keen for someone to take the opportunity to rent the property.

“Dr Steele (the neighbouring GP) has given me some second-hand furnishings so a doctor can move in and get started, how good of him is that?” Mr Durham said.