New campaign, petition to ‘save our Lismore Cup holiday’

A NEW campaign and online petition will be launched today in a bid to get the Lismore Cup half-day public holiday reinstated.

Lismore City Council voted in December to scrap the holiday.

At the time, Cr Eddie Lloyd said the community's attitudes to the horsing industry were changing and the council should reflect those ideas.

"Saying (the public holiday) is a longstanding tradition is just not good enough," she said.

"Times are changing. Does our LGA really think it's entertaining to watch the horses?

"It's a huge disruption to our community, the whole town shuts down.

"It's disruptive, the sport is cruel, and it is not fitting with what Lismore City Council promotes for our community."

But the Public Service Association is now working to get the public holiday reinstated.

Northern regional organiser, Asren Pugh, said public service workers were frustrated that a valued working condition had been scrapped with the stroke of a pen, with no consultation or warning.

"The Lismore Cup public holiday is an important time for all local workers in the Lismore area," he said.

"It's a time to spend celebrating this great community, volunteering, catching up with family and friends, or just having some much-needed time out.

"For those that do have to work, they get paid penalty rates, which means more money for them to spend at local businesses and makes it a little easier to make ends meet.

"The argument that scrapping the holiday is some sort of ethical stance against horse racing is a red herring.

"The race will still go ahead, the only thing to change is that local workers will lose their half-day holiday or their penalty rates.

Mr Pugh said the public holiday issue would return to Lismore City Council's meeting on February 11.

Councillors will debate a motion to overturn the original decision to scrap the holiday.

The online petition can be found at www.megaphone.org.au/p/saveourlismoreholiday.