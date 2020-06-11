Menu
A new business is making life harder for criminals.
New business venture will make thieves nervous

Adam Daunt
11th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
A HOME break-in is every resident's worst nightmare, despite it being a frighteningly common occurrence.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics shows there were 168,031 victims of burglary in 2018 and more than 65 per cent of the victims had items stolen.

That's where Northern NSW based security start-up, Checkmate, can help.

Checkmate is a security registry where people can list their valuables to make them easier to track or check if the item they are buying is legitimate or stolen.

Founder and creator of Checkmate, Nick Kuruscev, said that the previous absence of a valuables registry made the crime simple.

"It's the perfect storm in that there has been no way of finding out if something is stolen and who is the rightful owner," Mr Kuruscev said.

However, Checkmate is for more than just individuals, with the service aiming to be an active help to local law enforcement.

"In addition, our registry enables anyone to run checks live which will save time and give police the opportunity to catch criminals rather than trying to find the rightful owner of stolen property," Mr Kuruscev said.

By creating a live database, the public can see the status of their item in real time while stickers will make registered Checkmate products easily recognisable.

Along with Mr Kuruscev, other Northern Rivers business professionals are supporting the project including Adam Mumford of Men At Work Communications and "Chip Inn with Jase" and Peter Fowler of Collins Hume.

Mr Fowler said that community support of the service would be critical to its success.

"We're looking to give everyone in this region a chance to try the software and give us feedback," Mr Fowler said.

For more information on Checkmate Security Registry, see their website, www.checkmatesecruityregistry.com.

