New bus helps mobility at REDinc

ON THE ROAD: Kevin Hogan MP at disability service provider REDinc.

ON THE ROAD: Kevin Hogan MP at disability service provider REDinc.

I MET with REDinc, a disability service provider, a number of months ago.

They told me they had an issue transporting their clients to all the locations they needed to get to.

We came up with a solution to go halves in an eight-seater bus.

It was wonderful to see the new vehicle delivered recently.

I have been told more than200 people with disabilities and their families are now making use of this bus.

That means excursions, transport to and from places like the gym, horse riding programs, swimming, interstate expos and conventions are now possible from this grant.

This week I hosted a school leaders morning tea in Lismore to acknowledge the important role they play in their schools and in their community.

It is important to recognise them and thank them.

It was great to see more than 200 students, parents and teachers attend our Lismore function this year.

I would also like to thank my guest speaker Jodie Fields, who has represented our country in more than 90Women's National Cricket League matches and was captain of the team for many years.

She was the 150th women to play Test cricket for Australia.

If you would like to purchase a ticket to Karen's International Women's Day Luncheon at the Lismore Workers Club on Friday, April 27, please phone 0474242582.