New Aussie reality show you’ll love

Finally we're about to get our own Aussie version of the hugely popular show, Teen Mom.

Three young mums from Sydney and Melbourne are set to have their everyday lives play out on national TV when the reality show airs in coming weeks.

Ammersen Chambers, 18, Akosita Masima, 19, and Georgina Manios, 20, were all hand-picked from more than a thousand Australian teenage mothers who wanted to be apart of the MTV series, premiering on Foxtel on July 7, which will explore their lives as they try to balance childcare, relationships and teen life.

It is one of the top rating reality shows for the network in the US, after premiering back in 2010, also proving popular among Australians with more than 7.4 million tuning in since it first aired.

There have been a fair share of scandalous moments on the American version of the show, with one of the cast members, Amber Portwood, sentenced to five years jail back in 2012 on drug charges.

Another mum, Farrah Abraham, fought with almost every other mother on the series and was at the centre of a sex tape scandal, in which it was reported she sold her own tape titled Farrah 2: Backdoor and More for more than $US1 million.

Ammersen Chambers and her baby Jiyah, Akosita Masima and her baby Andrew and Georgina Manios and baby Evie. Picture: Daniel Boud

But one of the most controversial stars was Jenelle Evans, who was cut from Teen Mom 2 last month after her partner, David Eason, shot and killed her dog.

The pair lost custody of Evans' three children, one of whose is David's.

And this barely scratches the surface of the everyday drama that goes on.

Ahead of its upcoming premiere on Foxtel's MTV channel, here is what you need to know about the Australian mums.

GEORGIE

20-year-old Georgie from the Sutherland Shire is a make-up loving single mum who switches her time between working as a qualified beautician and looking after her baby Evie.

Georgie has had an-on-and-off again relationship with Evie's father John for the last five years

and is constantly conflicted about her feelings for him.

They both tell different sides to the story and it always was ends in an argument but Georgie is willing to give it once last chance for them to be a family.

SITA

Western Sydney mum Akosita, 19, is described as a rugby playing, soul singing vivacious teen.

She lives in a full house with her partner Thomson and her self-described "big fat Tongan

Family" of 10 including four sisters and three brothers, her parents, her grandfather, her baby

Andrew and the children of her siblings.

Sita plans to get back on the Rugby field as soon as possible, as well as take her singing career to the next level. Everything came to a screeching halt once she found out she was having a baby.

AMMI

Ammersen (Ammi) is an 18-year-old mum from Melbourne, the youngest of the cast, and is as fiery and brutally honest as they come.

Having little Jiyah turned Ammi and her childhood sweetheart Jordan's life upside down but in the best possible way and now with baby number two on the way their little family is ready for their next adventure.

Living with Ammi's older sister Katya presents some challenges, as despite their closeness,

there are constant disagreements about household chores, parenting and family dynamics.

Teen Mom Australia is available to stream weekly on Foxtel from July 7