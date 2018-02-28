New adventure park in the works for Coffs Harbour

COFFS Harbour will be the site of a new adventure park with the installation of ropes courses, tree-based rollercoaster zipline, walking tracks and more proposed for Sealy Lookout.

Ecoline has proposed the development of a TreeTop Adventure Park at the Sealy Lookout Preinct in Orara East State Forest, set to be located along a section of Scenic Dr.

The adventure park is also set to feature a suspended cafe and temporary office.

Currently, TreeTop Adventure Parks are located at the Central Coast, Newcastle, Sydney and Western Sydney, with another currently in development at Melbourne.

The recent installations of attractions including the Forests Sky Pier, Gumgali track, Indigenous cultural tours and a cafe has seen the Sealy Lookout site boom in popularity.

Over the past five years since the Forests Sky Pier was built, visitation to Sealy Lookout has increased on average 15% per year. In the past year the area welcomed around 175 000 visitors.

"The development of a TreeTop Adventure Park has been proposed at the award-winning Sealy Lookout in Orara East State Forest. A public notice has been published in the local newspaper and detailed information about the proposal has been published on Forestry Corporation of NSW's website as part of an ongoing consultation process," a Forestry Corporation of NSW spokesperson said.

"Forestry Corporation of NSW sees the development as a positive opportunity to grow the world-class nature-based tourism experiences available in Orara East State Forest, including the Forest Sky Pier, Gumgali Track, Korora Lookout, rainforest walks and the Giingin Gumbaynggirr cultural tours, which allow locals and visitors to learn about the local Gumbaynggirr culture.

"Forestry Corporation values the community's views about this proposal and invites public comment to info@fcnsw.com."

According to Ecoline, the establishment of a treetop experience has been in the works for the past six years.

Forestry Corporation of NSW previously carried out an Expression of Interest and was awarded a permit for a similar proposal.

This recent proposal meets the vision of Destination North Coast and the Coffs Coast Strategic Tourism Plan 2020 to attract and promote nature-based tourism experiences.