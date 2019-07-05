Menu
Login
Netflix will exclude most smoking and e-cigarette use in future shows.
Netflix will exclude most smoking and e-cigarette use in future shows.
News

Netflix to cut back smoking depiction

by Todd Spangler
5th Jul 2019 10:58 AM

Depictions of tobacco have surged nearly fourfold in the past year in the most popular TV shows among young people -- and Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 2 was the worst offender, according to anti-smoking group Truth Initiative.

In response, Netflix said that all new shows it commissions with ratings of TV-14 or below (and all films rated PG-13 or below) will exclude smoking and e-cigarette use, except for "reasons of historical or factual accuracy."

The company also said new projects with higher ratings will not depict smoking or e-cigarette use "unless it's essential to the creative vision of the artist or because it's character-defining (historically or culturally important)."

"Netflix strongly supports artistic expression," a company spokesman said in a statement to Variety. "We also recognise that smoking is harmful and when portrayed positively on screen can adversely influence young people."

"Content has become the new tobacco commercial," Robin Koval, CEO/president of Truth Initiative, said in a statement. "We're seeing a pervasive reemergence of smoking imagery across screens that is glamorising and re-normalising a deadly addiction and putting young people squarely in the crosshairs of the tobacco industry."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks netflix smoking

Top Stories

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    Community Teenage girls still wear crop tops and sport a bare midriff and, to signal a change of season, they may add a scarf

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Community Lismore attracts thousands to its lantern and friendship festival

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    Community Lantern Parade is bigger and better than ever

    Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has new leader

    Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has new leader

    Community Chamber gets new co-president