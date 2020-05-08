Netflix favourite returns with more twists

From a crackling new TV show from the Fleabag folks to the comforts of Miss Fisher's sleuthing ways, be assured you will find a great series to while away some hours this week.

SOMETHING THRILLING

Friendship will be tested (Netflix via AP)

Dead to Me S2: Somewhat of a surprise streaming sensation when it first dropped last year, Dead to Me returns with a second instalment this week. The bizarre and tenuous friendship between uptight Jen and free-spirited Judy - what with that husband-killing secret - is tested even further in a second season that takes the twists to another level. Watch it: Netflix, from Friday, May 8

Reprisal: Reprisal is a fairly middlebrow thriller, but what it has going for it is Abigail Spencer, who has an irrepressible screen presence, wherever she shows up, whether that's as one of Don Draper's lovers in Mad Men or as the lead of Timeless. Here, she plays a femme fatale bent on revenge against a gang in a visually cool if predictable faux-noir. Watch it: SBS On Demand

SOMETHING NEW

The Eddy stars Moonlight’s Andre Holland and Cold War’s Joanna Kulig (Lou Faulon/Netflix via AP)

The Eddy: The Eddy won't be for everyone, but Damien Chazelle's (Whiplash, La La Land) miniseries set in a jazz club in Paris has a verve and rhythm that will work for audiences looking for something a little different. With nods to French New Wave and John Cassavetes, this series follows Elliott, an American musician who tries to get a jazz band off the ground. Watch it: Netflix from Friday, May 8

Run: Irresistible and crackling, this offering from Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars Merritt Wever and Domnhall Gleeson as two former lovers who have a pact to "run" from their lives together on the first train out of New York. Run is sexually charged, very witty and has a really active pacing that moves everything forward at a breakneck pace. Watch it: Foxtel Now

SOMETHING FUNNY

There are two seasons of Derry Girls on Netflix

Derry Girls: Set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, during the Troubles, this comedy about high school girls is darkly funny. It's also a nostalgia shot to the arm with music from the likes of Enya and The Cranberries that'll take you right back. It's a semi-autobiographical story from writer and creator Lisa McGee and that specificity is part of its charm. It has a real Inbetweeners vibe if that's your thing. Watch it: Netflix

Arrested Development: There are some who disagree, but just pretend Arrested Development ended after season three. If you ignore the two revival seasons that followed, this terribly clever comedy about the morally flexible Bluth family is nothing short of comedy gold that rewards you with each rewatch - there are jokes laid in years before they're paid off. Watch it: Netflix

SOMETHING FAMILIAR

Stylish sleuthing

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries: No one solves a crime with as much style and pizzazz as the inimitable Miss Phryne Fisher, she of the Louise Brooks bob and razor-sharp mind. Set in 1929 Melbourne, Miss Fisher solves crimes - circus deaths, poisonings and missing girls - with the help of Detective Jack Robinson, her maid Dot and red-raggers Bert and Cec. Watch it: iview/Acorn TV

Gilmore Girls: For some people, putting on an episode of Gilmore Girls is as familiar and comforting as their favourite cup of tea. The fast-talking Lorelei and Rory with their myriad men (and boy) troubles, coffee addiction and repetitive self-destructive behaviour is the kind of escapism that goes down real well right about now. Watch it: Netflix

SOMETHING LONG

There are 154 episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: While other comedies have come and gone, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has snuck up to its 14th season, with a 15th still coming. And you don't get that far without genuine character development. The not-so-nice friends and bar owners who revelled in causing pain are not the same people as they get older. Wickedly funny. Watch it: iTunes/Google Play

Battlestar Galactica: Political, intense and super involving, the reimagined Battlestar Galactica is one of those rare reboots that managed to completely overtake the pulpy original series. It follows the remnants of humanity after a nuclear holocaust wiped out our civilisation, but can they outrun the evolved artificial intelligence that instigated such a catastrophe? Watch it: Amazon Prime Video/Foxtel Now

SOMETHING WITH THE KIDS

Ponyo!

Studio Ghibli movies: Japan's premiere animation studio has made some truly exquisite films over the years and many of them are now available on Netflix. While something like Spirited Away or Howl's Moving Castle might be too dark for younger kids, Ponyo, the story of a goldfish princess who wants to be human, is an all-ages pleaser. You can watch all three in both the original Japanese or the English dub. Watch it: Netflix

Rugrats movies: The trio of Rugrats movies - The Rugrats Movie, Rugrats in Paris, Rugrats Go Wild - are seriously entertaining, wholesome and affecting as we follow the adventures of Tommy and his friends. Plus, you get to hear John Lithgow sing about underpants with a French accent. Lessons are learnt, tears are shed. Watch it: Netflix/Amazon Prime/Stan/Netflix/Tubi

