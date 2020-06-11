Menu
Neil Stuart makes rocking horses and wooden cars at his home in Evans Head. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

Neil’s rocking horses made from red cedar and real horses’ hair

Susanna Freymark
11th Jun 2020 7:30 AM
AFTER Neil Stuart’s wife Maureen went into a Coraki nursing home two years ago, Neil started making rocking horses.

His Evans Head home is filled with wooden planes, cars, trucks, tables, and cupboards he has made.

The biggest challenge of all, he said, was to craft a rocking horse.

Using red cedar and Silky Oak, his rocking horses are unique and every detail is covered from the leather saddle and real horse’s hair is used for the mane.

Trouble is, Neil is running out of space to store his creations so is keen to sell them.

“I started building aeroplanes when I was 15,” Neil said.

As a boy, he dreamt of flying on a plane.

At 84 years of age, he has flown in a plane only once, to New Zealand, but flies his hand made radio controlled planes at Evans Head.

Neil went to school at Kyogle and has lived in Evans Head for 17 years. He is not only a fine craftsman, he also plays saxophone and until the COVID-19 lockdown was playing every month at his wife’s nursing home.

Making rocking horses keeps him occupied taking three months to complete one horse.

“I’ve sold a few to the nursing home staff,” Neil said.

With nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren, is he making rocking horses for them?

It’s tricky, he said, as he can’t make a horse for one of them and not the other.

Neil is keen to make room for more creations and is selling the rocking horses for $2000.

The wooden buicks, trucks and other cars go for between $90-$100.

Call Neil on 0439 313 156.

Lismore Northern Star

