Need to get your Mac fixed? We’ve got good news

PowerMax Computers Left to right. Kurt Petersen, Alex Clarke, Bryan Hillard, Keir Duncan, Amelia Ahern and seated, Emily Page.

PowerMax Computers Left to right. Kurt Petersen, Alex Clarke, Bryan Hillard, Keir Duncan, Amelia Ahern and seated, Emily Page.

POWERMAX Computers has reopened its retail shopfront in Magellan street this week to a roaring trade and jubilant customers waiting on their doorstep.

After announcing the shop would close for a possible "two to three months" the reopening has brought a surge in support, orders, repairs and sales.

Powermax Manager Amelia Ahern said the response from customers was 'super positive'.

"As a business owner we were really flattered our customers were waiting til we opened.

"There's been a pent up demand, specifically for repairs.

"Our opening day was great, lot's of happy, smiling people - already fixed 15 repair jobs that have come in on our first day."

PowerMax closed its doors due to COVID-19 on their 13th anniversary and the three year anniversary of the 2017 flood.

FORCED TO CLOSE: Store closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

Ms Ahern said the most important thing impacting their decision to close was the welfare of their customers, and their ten staff.

"We weren't classed as 'essential' but were still trading, then people were told not to shop for non-essential items.

"We closed after JobKeeper was announced. We wanted to ensure our staff had an income."

Despite the initial prediction they might close for up to three months, the store reopened after just five weeks, but with some changes.

"We have hand sanitiser at the front of the shop and on our front counter which we are encouraging customers to use. We're also sanitising our benchtops and counters regularly," Ms Ahern said.

"All the computers, phones, tablets etc are sterilised before being worked on. We're using 100 per cent alcohol which is not conductive."

The store's one-on-one training to help people learn their new device will return as restrictions ease.