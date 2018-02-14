Need to Eat The Street and be safe in the street

I WENT along to the launch of this year's Eat The Street and it triggered memories of last year.

It was a time when we all came together for a terrific street party. Lismore was in fine fettle and the mood for 2017 was good.

Little did we know then, within a few short weeks, the city's fortunes would be all but completely flushed away.

The fact we were there on the corner of Magellan and Carrington streets publicising our upcoming food festival made me realise how far we have come since those sad sodden days.

Lismore's recovery has been more than remarkable but as the anniversary approaches we must never allow to happen what happened last March.

We must never get blase about the effects of the floods again.

The increased technology - that led the community away from listening to local knowledge and relied on centralised emergency operations elsewhere in the state to tell us what to do - must, next time, work in our favour.

I look forward to hearing the recommendations as to what we need to do when the next deluge comes.

Not only do we need to be able to Eat The Street, we need to play in the street, shop in the street, live in the street and feel safe in the street.