Need supplies? Stores open for business

Floodwater around the Lismore Square has now receded.

SHOPPERS have been flocking to stores to replenish food and fuel supplies in the Lismore area.

Major stores at Lismore Shopping Square are now open for business.

Woolworths, Coles, Big W and Kmart, are open for people needing supplies.

Selected specialty stores are open.

Shops in Goonellabah are also open, including chemists, supermarkets, newsagency, petrol stations, cafes, bakeries and bottle shops.

Also open are shops in the East Lismore Shopping Centre on Wyrallah Raod, and include: Spar supermarket, bakery, takeaways and cafe, post office and pathology service, amongst others.

The CBD remains closed as the clean up continues.