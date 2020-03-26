Need for mental health services more important than ever

ISOLATION and working from home can be a major source of disruption to everyday life and without the right tools, it can become grinding and monotonous.

Transitioning from an office environment to the home environment brings a few changes especially to an individual’s mental health.

Social Futures CEO Tony Davies, which helps run Headspace, said the demand for mental health services has been increasing.

“Our services always experience high demand and we anticipate the impacts of coronavirus will increase demand even further,” Mr Davis said.

The new coronavirus measures have seen organisations forced to adapt to ensure people can still access their services, even without face-to-face contact.

“Our amazing staff are working flexibly and embracing technology to ensure that we can keep providing our services during this challenging time for our communities. Most of our services will move to an online or over-the-phone delivery mode. Although we will provide face-to-face support with safety precautions when needed,” Mr Davis said.

“One issue we came across was that some of the young people we work with didn’t have phones to keep up with tele-appointments so we have provided them with mobiles to keep them on track,” Mr Davis said.

Jill Newby, Associate Professor at UNSW based at the Black Dog Institute, said that three important factors to being successful in isolation revolved around environment, routine and connection, especially if someone is working from home.

“Set a routine as if you are going into the office, with a regular start time, and finish time, and a structure for your day, with breaks and exercise scheduled in. This will help you maintain a strong boundary between work and home life, minimise the possibility of work intruding into your family time, and help you switch off from work at the end of the day.

“Staying connected with others will help to reduce stress levels, help you feel less isolated, and stay productive. It also helps you communicate with your manager or employees to keep them informed of what you’re working on.

“Avoid working in your bedroom if possible. It will then become associated with being alert, awake and switched on,” Mrs Newby said.