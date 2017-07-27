20°
NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

Javier Encalada
| 27th Jul 2017 11:30 AM
NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.
NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

ENTRIES to the NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are now open.

The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) was formed in 1991 by a number of enthusiastic musicians with the goal of promoting and celebrating the region's rich music and performing arts industry.

The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are open to all original recording artists, songwriters and composers and video producers, both amateur and professional, living in the (02) 66 telephone area code .

The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards Night 2017 will be held on October 24, 2017.

 

Dolphin Award trophy.
Dolphin Award trophy.

Organisers highligted it's never too late to be part of the awards.

Ocean Shores resident Ivan Perger, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in 2014, in the folk category at the age of 66.

It's not a bad record for someone who learned to play his first instrument only six years ago.

Born in Croatia, he arrived in Sydney with his family when he was four.

It was just over 30 years ago that Mr Perger moved to Mullumbimby, and to Ocean Shores 18 months ago.

An electrician by trade, he was given a ukulele when about to turn 60.

NCEIA organisers highlighted the benefits that participating in the awards brings to local musician's careers.

 

Tweed

Burringbar Muscian Matty Rogers.
Burringbar Muscian Matty Rogers.

Tweed Head's Matty Rogers won the NCEIA Best Male Vocal Category & Song of the Year 2016 went on to play at Falls Fest 2016 with Triple J play as well.

His song Walk to the Water was featured as song of the week on 94.1 Gold Coast FM, Hot Tomato. 2SM , ABC, with radio play in 14 countries.

Rogers has since played alongside Jimmy Barnes, Ash Grunwald, Evermore, Epicure, the Trews and Mia Dyson.

 

Angus Graham

Angus Graham is an accomplished electric bassist, pianist and composer from Lismore. His compositions blend elements of Soul, R&B, Jazz, Blues and Rock music masterfully to create unique listening experience whilst paying homage to the masters of yesteryear.
Angus Graham is an accomplished electric bassist, pianist and composer from Lismore. His compositions blend elements of Soul, R&B, Jazz, Blues and Rock music masterfully to create unique listening experience whilst paying homage to the masters of yesteryear.

Four 2016 NCEIA Dolphin Awards went to Lismore musician Angus Graham.

Born in Kyogle and raised in Lismore, Graham is an accomplished electric bassist, pianist and composer.

He won Best Devotional/Gospel and Best production for the same song: Unclouded Eyes, plus Best Protest for Misguided Existence and Best Rock for Smile.

Transition is Graham's latest album.

It delves into contemporary issues and imaginative stories through a blend of R'n'B, soul, blues and rock influences.

 

Byron Bay

Byron Bay singer songwriter, Lucy Gallant is celebrating the release of her new single War.
Byron Bay singer songwriter, Lucy Gallant is celebrating the release of her new single War.

Byron Shire resident Lucy Gallant was a NCEIA Finalist in the Female Vocal Category in 2016, and went to play Glastonbury Festival UK and Bluesfest Byron Bay in 2017.

 

Lismore

Lismore hip hop band Teddy Lewis King.
Lismore hip hop band Teddy Lewis King.

Lismore's hip hop outfit Teddy Lewis King won the NCEIA Urban/ HipHop/ Funk Category in 2014 and went to play Falls Festival last January.

 

Ballina

Marshall OKell will play at the Australia Day North Coast Rock 'n' Blues event at Golden Beach. Photo Contributed
Marshall OKell will play at the Australia Day North Coast Rock 'n' Blues event at Golden Beach. Photo Contributed

Ballina's Marshall Okell won the NCEIA Blues Category in 2016 and has won several NCEIA awards in the past, as well as performing at Woodford, Byron Bay Blues Festival, The Gympie Muster, The Quick Silver Pro Festival and Festival of the Sun, among others.

  • Entries close on Friday, September 8 at 9pm. For details visit nceia.org.au.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina rsl club nceia dolphin awards northern rivers entertainment whatson

