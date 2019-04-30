Menu
Login
Kawhi Leonard gets the better of Ben Simmons.
Kawhi Leonard gets the better of Ben Simmons.
Basketball

Simmons, 76ers back in hunt

by AP
30th Apr 2019 12:55 PM

BEN Simmons and his Philadelphia 76ers have held off a fast-finishing Toronto Raptors to even their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series.

The 76ers won 94-89 in Toronto on Tuesday (AEST) led by 30 points from Jimmy Butler, to even the best-of-seven series 1-1.

The next two games are in Philadelphia.

The 76ers were successful in hampering Torontoâ€™s All-Star Kawhi Leonard, who dominated game one with 45 points.

Leonard had 35 points in game two, with Simmons given the defensive job on the forward at the start of the game and in the final tense minutes when the Raptors made their late charge.

The 76ers led 83-73 with 10 minutes to go, but with Simmons all over Leonard Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry found his shooting touch and with 24 seconds to go cut the lead to just one point with a three-pointer.

Lowry finished with 20 points for the night.

Simmons, focusing on defence, had six points, seven rebounds and five assists for the game while Joel Embiid scored 12 points in 32 minutes despite missing the morning shootaround because of flu-like symptoms.

Game three is on Friday (AEST).

More Stories

basketball ben simmons nba playoffs philadelphia 76ers toronto raptors
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Devastating mix-up every parent fears

    Devastating mix-up every parent fears

    News The parents of two little girls involved in a tragic car accident were left shattered after a shocking blunder left them in a horrendous situation.

    Elsa Pataky stuns in incredible beach workout

    Elsa Pataky stuns in incredible beach workout

    Celebrity Elsa Pataky treats fans to one of her intense leg workouts on the beach

    Kindness please

    Kindness please

    Community Road rage comes in many forms

    Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

    Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

    Community "We have some amazing singers in our area”